Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $210.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $210.00 target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.06.

AAPL opened at $168.63 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $828.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 7,302.9% in the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 413,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 407,867 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Apple by 118.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 36,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

