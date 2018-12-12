Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,241 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,160. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 67.02%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

