AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,558 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.66% of AptarGroup worth $112,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 51,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $2,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.97 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $665.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/aptargroup-inc-atr-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.