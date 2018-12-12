ArcelorMittal (MT) Shares Gap Up to $21.57

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $21.57. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 91071 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

