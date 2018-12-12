Arcosa Inc (ACA) Given $43.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $43.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcosa an industry rank of 224 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Gabelli started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 347,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,846. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

