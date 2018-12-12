argenx (ARGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of argenx from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of ARGX traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,783. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in argenx by 78.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in argenx by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after buying an additional 434,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

