Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:AWI opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 35,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,505,183.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $155,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,017,990 shares of company stock worth $205,747,462. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 269,670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.