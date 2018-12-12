Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $934,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

