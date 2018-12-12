ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.92% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 538,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

