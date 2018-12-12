Ashtead Group (AHT) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHT. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,390 ($31.23) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.45).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 1,662.75 ($21.73) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 98.80 ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe purchased 13,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

