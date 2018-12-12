Associated British Foods (ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,023.63 ($39.51).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,151 ($28.11) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($32.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,387 ($44.26).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider John Bason bought 18,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £460,028.10 ($601,108.19).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

