Athenex Inc (ATNX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Athenex by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $13,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,000 shares of company stock worth $962,510. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.37. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 143.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.94%. Research analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

