ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

ATLKY stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

