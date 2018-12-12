AurumCoin Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for about $20.56 or 0.00589491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. AurumCoin has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $1,095.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.02619687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00144805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00177589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.09382433 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029336 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,083 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

