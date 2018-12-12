Auryn Resources Inc (AUG) Short Interest Down 11.4% in November

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,763 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 544,717 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. U S Global Investors Inc boosted its stake in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc owned 1.66% of Auryn Resources worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Auryn Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auryn Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of AUG stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Auryn Resources has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

