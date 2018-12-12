Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 402,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Autoliv worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,729,000 after acquiring an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,471,000. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

ALV stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

