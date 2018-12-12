AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 71.0% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 764,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,437,000 after buying an additional 317,360 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10,824.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 309,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after buying an additional 306,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,315,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,406,000 after buying an additional 242,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,671.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after buying an additional 239,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 111.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total transaction of $257,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,453 shares of company stock worth $7,365,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.88.

NYSE AVB opened at $187.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $152.65 and a twelve month high of $191.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

