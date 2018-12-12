Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 357,002 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LSXMA stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

