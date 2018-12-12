Aviva PLC Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,898,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,489,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $68,975,000.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.
In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $792,000.
NASDAQ ELAN opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $37.61.
Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
