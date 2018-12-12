Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Stake Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.19% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $62,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,445.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $201,535 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. CL King restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

