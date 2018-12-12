Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($2.19), Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.92 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde acquired 866,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,533,332 shares of company stock worth $22,999,980 over the last ninety days.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/axonics-modulation-technologies-axnx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc in August 2013.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.