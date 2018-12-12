Azart (AZART) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Azart has traded down 13% against the dollar. Azart has a total market capitalization of $21,354.00 and approximately $1,037.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000126 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 3,101,227 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

