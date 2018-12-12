Baines Creek Capital, Llc Acquires 383,751 Shares of Legacy Reserves Inc (LGCY) Stock

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 383,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $744,476.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 51,991 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $256,835.54.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 71,632 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $385,380.16.

NASDAQ:LGCY opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.80. Legacy Reserves Inc has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $145.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legacy Reserves Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Legacy Reserves by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Legacy Reserves by 33.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Legacy Reserves by 2,449.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Legacy Reserves in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

