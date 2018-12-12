Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,441,000 after purchasing an additional 909,717 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 366,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

