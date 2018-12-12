Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 148,093 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,093 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 640,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,038,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,613,000 after acquiring an additional 606,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,886,000 after acquiring an additional 401,096 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 324,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 385,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SEE opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

