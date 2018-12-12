Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 23,451 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

