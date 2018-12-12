Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/baker-avenue-asset-management-lp-grows-stake-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.