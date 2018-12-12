Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 180.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $55,264,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 105,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 27,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

