Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 98,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 270,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,273,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BHGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

