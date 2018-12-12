Bamco Inc. NY Has $51.86 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,520 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $51,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 88,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

Shares of AMT opened at $166.64 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

In related news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $7,032,936.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,823 shares of company stock worth $59,006,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

