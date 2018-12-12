Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.11% of RBC Bearings worth $41,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,434,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,362,000 after buying an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,816,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,184,000 after buying an additional 78,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after buying an additional 80,370 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $226,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $162,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,720 shares of company stock worth $13,762,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROLL. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

