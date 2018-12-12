Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 142.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $871,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,272,970.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,268 shares of company stock valued at $63,576,948 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $399.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

