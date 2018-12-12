Bank of Montreal (BMO) Director Buys C$77,258.10 in Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Director Craig Wyeth Broderick bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.37 per share, with a total value of C$77,258.10.

TSE BMO traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$91.13. 1,717,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,205. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$90.89 and a 52-week high of C$109.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.74 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.219999527049 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.58.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

