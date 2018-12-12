Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,145 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 513,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.41.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

