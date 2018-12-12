Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) by 2,012.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Maxar Technologies worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of MAXR opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $835.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

