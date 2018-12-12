Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.48 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$69.01 and a 52-week high of C$83.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other news, Director Nora Anne Aufreiter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$77.58 per share, with a total value of C$116,370.00. Also, Director Benita Marie Warmbold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,570.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,822 shares of company stock worth $440,369.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

