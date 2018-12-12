BANKEX Price Hits $0.0337 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $417,650.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BANKEX has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.02571204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00143946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.21 or 0.09373723 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029062 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX’s genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,321,185 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinBene, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

