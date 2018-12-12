Barclays Raises Fair Isaac (FICO) Price Target to $225.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $185.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $152.46 and a 12-month high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 14,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $2,744,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,747,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.43, for a total transaction of $1,964,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,589,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,979 shares of company stock worth $18,780,716 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

