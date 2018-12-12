Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,336.08 ($17.46).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,086.50 ($14.20) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) per share, with a total value of £891 ($1,164.25). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,400.54 ($4,443.41). Insiders acquired a total of 484 shares of company stock worth $518,698 in the last ninety days.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

