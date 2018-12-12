Basf (BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.05 ($94.24).

Basf stock opened at €59.28 ($68.93) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

