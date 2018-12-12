Basf (BAS) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.05 ($94.24).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €58.88 ($68.47) on Monday. Basf has a 12-month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12-month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.