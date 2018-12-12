Basf (BAS) PT Set at €65.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.05 ($94.24).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €58.88 ($68.47) on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

