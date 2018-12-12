Basf (BAS) PT Set at €71.00 by Nord/LB

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €71.00 ($82.56) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.05 ($94.24).

ETR BAS opened at €58.88 ($68.47) on Monday. Basf has a twelve month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a twelve month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

