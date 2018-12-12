Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $117,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $548,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,029,396 shares of company stock worth $551,128,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.41.

NYSE BAX traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. 44,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

