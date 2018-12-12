Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $184,000 in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (DFE)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,129,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period.

WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a 1 year low of $1,100.50 and a 1 year high of $1,462.50.

