Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

