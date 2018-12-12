Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,672 Southern Co (SO)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 83.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

In other Southern news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

