B&G Foods (BGS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. CL King started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $226,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

