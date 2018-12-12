BHP Billiton (BHP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BHP met its iron ore commitments despite a supply disruption after it had to derail a runaway iron ore train in Western Australia. BHP Billiton is poised to gain from its focus on investment plans across iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum. The company is also trying to make its operations more efficient on the back of smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain. Over the last year, BHP Billiton’s shares have outperformed the industry. BHP has entered agreements for the sale of its onshore U.S. assets for $10.8 billion, to simplify and strengthen its portfolio and generate shareholder returns. Moreover, strong cash flow position, lower debt levels and higher operational efficacy will likely strengthen BHP Billiton’s competency. However, an oversupply situation in the mining market will likely hurt the company’s near-term results.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BHP. ValuEngine lowered BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of BHP Billiton stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. BHP Billiton has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

