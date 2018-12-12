BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Position Lowered by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC decreased its stake in BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the quarter. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BHP Billiton during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in BHP Billiton by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BBL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. 69,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

